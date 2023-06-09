Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    News

    GRAPHIC: France Stabbing Video Goes Viral Before Being Scrubbed From Social Media

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    GRAPHIC: France Stabbing Video Goes Viral Before Being Scrubbed From Social Media

    On Thursday, an unidentified Syrian asylum seeker was apprehended by authorities in the French Alps after allegedly carrying out a horrific knife attack in a park, targeting both children, including infants, and adults. Innocent bystanders attempted to intervene and stop the assailant.

    The suspect, a 31-year-old, allegedly carried out the stabbing spree in the lakeside town of Annecy.

    The victims included four children below the age of 5 and an adult whose age remains unidentified. Local law enforcement officials have reported that two of the young victims and one adult sustained life-threatening injuries, according to local media.

    Videos capturing the attack circulated on social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter. However, they were removed.

    WARNING: VIDEO IS DISTURBING

    The prosecutor reportedly stated that the suspect did not harbor any “terrorist motives.”

    The post GRAPHIC: France Stabbing Video Goes Viral Before Being Scrubbed From Social Media appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy