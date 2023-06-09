GRAPHIC: France Stabbing Video Goes Viral Before Being Scrubbed From Social Media

On Thursday, an unidentified Syrian asylum seeker was apprehended by authorities in the French Alps after allegedly carrying out a horrific knife attack in a park, targeting both children, including infants, and adults. Innocent bystanders attempted to intervene and stop the assailant.

The suspect, a 31-year-old, allegedly carried out the stabbing spree in the lakeside town of Annecy.

The victims included four children below the age of 5 and an adult whose age remains unidentified. Local law enforcement officials have reported that two of the young victims and one adult sustained life-threatening injuries, according to local media.

Videos capturing the attack circulated on social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter. However, they were removed.

WARNING: VIDEO IS DISTURBING

The prosecutor reportedly stated that the suspect did not harbor any “terrorist motives.”

