TRUMP INDICTED BY FEDERAL GRAND JURY

MIAMI – Former President Donald Trump has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury following an extensive investigation spanning several months. The probe focused on his alleged mishandling of classified documents subsequent to his departure from office.

Specific details pertaining to the indictment remain undisclosed.

The former president was issued a summons to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. He faces seven counts, according to reports.

Trump broke the news himself on TRUTH Social.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” Trump wrote.

“I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

This is a breaking news update.

