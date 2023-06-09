Jesse Watters Somehow Tries to Make Trump Indictment About Biden

Fox News

Jesse Watters was in the middle of his primetime Fox News show when news broke of Donald Trump’s second indictment in two months—this one over the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office—and he wasted very little time making the news, somehow, about President Joe Biden.

During Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters began by reading the first in a series of Truth Social posts from Trump saying that he had been indicted—the first such instance of a former president facing federal criminal charges.

The new case comes in addition to the 34 felony counts of falsifying business records he is already facing in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney.

Read more at The Daily Beast.