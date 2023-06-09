‘Nobody is above the law’: The world reacts to Trump being indicted for the second time

Donald Trump.

Trump’s allies and enemies took to Twitter en masse to weigh in on his second indictment.His old enemies were nothing short of gleeful and vindicated.Meanwhile, Trumpworld roiled with rage against the prosecutors pursuing Trump.

Donald Trump broke the news himself tonight on Truth Social: He is being indicted on charges related to his handling of classified documents.

Reaction across the Beltway and outside was swift. The common refrain from Democrats and Trump’s opponents within the GOP was that nobody was above the law.

Today, Justice is being served. Nobody is above the law. The former President will get a fair trial. The former President will be held accountable. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 8, 2023

No one is above the law. — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 8, 2023

Michael Cohen, Trump’s one-time fixer turned nemesis, had some words for his ex-boss too.

The wheels of justice turn slowly…but they eventually come full circle! Trump notified that he is the target of an ongoing criminal investigation – ⁦@politico⁩ https://t.co/izsOqf04yc — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 7, 2023

For some Trump’s supporters, it was an example of double standards in the justice system.

The SAME DAY @GOPoversight is shown a document by the FBI showing evidence that Biden and his son were each paid $5 million dollars by a foreign national the DOJ indicts Trump. Coincidental? I think not. pic.twitter.com/YdmbbAo6fX — Anna Paulina Luna (@VoteAPL) June 8, 2023

Rep. Jim Jordan called it a “sad day for America.”

Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 8, 2023

Sen. Josh Hawley worried about the state of the republic.

If the people in power can jail their political opponents at will, we don’t have a republic — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seemed to have faith that Trump will “win in the end.”

Democrats must literally shake with sweats when they see amazing packed out Trump rallies and overwhelming winning poll numbers week after week. They must awake in the night with panic at the thoughts of us winning in 2024. Their heads must ache painfully from never ending… pic.twitter.com/W8GallYAeH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 9, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz was also optimistic about Trump’s chances of coming out on top in this second indictment.

The phony Boxes Hoax indictment is an attempt to distract the American public from the millions of dollars in bribes that the Biden Crime Family received from foreign nationals. This scheme won’t succeed. President Donald Trump will be back in the White House and Joe Biden will… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 9, 2023

Charlie Kirk started rallying the Trump support squad for a jaunt to Miami in support of their man.

Every “Republican” running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support. If you don’t, you are part of the problem. Either we have an opposition party or we don’t. GO to Miami Tuesday, and show solidarty or we will mark you as part of the… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 8, 2023

Sen. Marco Rubio accused “these people” — presumably, Trump’s political opponents — of being behind the charges.

There is no limit to what these people will do to protect their power & destroy those who threaten it, even if it means ripping our country apart & shredding public faith in the institutions that hold our republic together — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 9, 2023

And Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor turned Trump lawyer, popped into a livestream pronto.

🔴 LIVE NOW: I’m reacting to the indictment of President Trump by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. They are TERRIFIED President Trump will win in 2024 and expose the corruption of the permanent Washington political class. #AmericasMayorLive 🇺🇲 https://t.co/HxT0w3sJhP — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 9, 2023

