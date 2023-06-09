Twice-Indicted Trump Still Has No Clue What the ‘Rule of Law’ Means

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

After a lifetime of surviving close calls and acting with impunity, could it be that Donald Trump is finally about to be held accountable for his actions?

Media reports indicate that Trump has been indicted once again—this time in relation to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation. The news is also historic in itself: this time, Trump will be a federal defendant, having been charged by the Justice Department.

Politically, it’s unclear whether this latest development will hurt or help Trump. He’s already using the event to fundraise and inspire his base, who see him as a victim. And already, Trump is referring to the indictment as “the Boxes Hoax” on Truth Social, while saying he’s “INNOCENT,” and insisting that “THEY’RE NOT COMING AFTER ME, THEY’RE COMING AFTER YOU—I’M JUST STANDING IN THEIR WAY!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.