Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    News

    The Disastrous New ‘Transformers’ Will Make You Beg for Michael Bay’s Return

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , ,
    The Disastrous New ‘Transformers’ Will Make You Beg for Michael Bay’s Return

    Paramount Pictures

    It speaks volumes about our current creatively barren blockbuster landscape that Michael Bay, once the paragon of ugly, unbridled excess, now stands as a last bastion of auteurist style and invention.

    Whither the director’s wanton flash, sizzle, stereotypes and jingoism, which seared the eyes, offended the ears and pummeled the spirit into weary submission? In the face of today’s Marvel-grade assembly line tentpoles, Bay’s egomaniacal odes to enormity resemble not only quaint relics of a bygone age (which, at the time, many were eager to see conclude), but exemplars of extravagant vision and skill, made by an artist whose gung-ho personality infused every frame of his juvenile, militaristic, sexualized spectaculars.

    Confronted by the ludicrous prodigality of 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight (which remains, to date, the director’s fifth and final franchise entry), I wrote, “That Bay is capable of staging computerized pandemonium with this much rapid-fire scale, sound, and car-commercial sleekness is no small feat; good luck finding someone else who can take the reins of this Hasbro-based franchise.” Travis Knight’s 2018 Bumblebee spin-off proved that point to a tee, opting for a more heartfelt and muted approach that drained the action of its crazed lifeblood, and it’s doubly confirmed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres June 9 in theaters.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy