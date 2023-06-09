Pence drops from Fox News Sean Hannity lineup after breaking news of Trump’s indictment overtakes the airwaves

Former Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks as former President Donald Trump looks on.

Alex Brandon, File/AP Photo

Pence tweeted on Thursday evening that he would be appearing on Sean Hannity’s program.

Then news of Trump’s indictment hit, and Pence didn’t appear on the program.

The decision was mutual, a campaign spokesman told Insider.

Former Vice President Mike Pence didn’t make a scheduled appearance with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Thursday, shortly after the US Department of Justice indicted former President Donald Trump.

As of Thursday evening, Pence had not yet released a statement about the indictment, which centers on classified documents Trump held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, from his time as president. Pence almost certainly would’ve been asked about the charges in the Hannity interview, which the producers ended up devoting the entirety of to interviewing conservative legal experts and political observers about the indictment.

Devin O’Malley, spokesman for the campaign, told Insider that the original purpose of the interview had been to discuss Pence’s 2024 campaign announcement for president, but then the show’s organizers wanted to focus on the breaking news about the indictment.

“We mutually decided to find another time to get the two together,” he said.

The indictment news broke 1.5 hours before Hannity’s program began. Pence had previewed the Fox News appearance in the afternoon through a post on Twitter, which was later deleted.

—Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) June 9, 2023

Pence entered the 2024 presidential nomination for a long-shot bid on Wednesday, when he sharply rebuked his former boss for pressuring him to try to overturn the 2020 election results after Biden won the presidency. Trump, he said, “should never be president of the United States again.”

It’s not clear what stance Pence will take on the documents case. Pence, too, had classified documents at his home in Carmel, Indiana, but turned them over to federal authorities. He searched his home after it was discovered that President Joe Biden also had classified documents in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware, and in a Washington, DC, office, from his time as vice president.

Federal prosecutors are charging Trump with seven criminal counts, according to numerous reports. Among them are obstruction of justice and false statements. Such charges could carry decades of prison time.

The public first became aware of the documents investigation in August 2022, when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. They seized several boxes of documents Trump took from the White House, some of which were marked “top secret.”

Trump will be reporting to a federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, he said on Truth Social, his social media platform. At that time he or his lawyers are expected to enter a plea of “not guilty.”

Read the original article on Business Insider