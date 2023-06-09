‘AM I GOING TO JAIL?!’ | Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video Of Moments 12-Year-Old Stabbed, Killed Younger Brother

OKLAHOMA – Tulsa Police have made public the body camera footage capturing the aftermath of an incident from January. The footage depicts the arrest of a 12-year-old girl who stands accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother.

In the video, the girl can be heard questioning the officer, expressing her concerns about potential legal consequences.

“Am I going to jail?” she asks, acknowledging the severity of her actions. “I stabbed someone. That’s bad, that’s really bad.”

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers detain the girl, and her brother is swiftly transported to the hospital. He succumbs to his injuries at the hospital.

Amidst tears, the young girl pleads, “I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. […] This is some demonic shit.”

The mother tells police she heard her son’s screams, initially mistaking them for a nightmare. She attempted to wake him, only to discover the presence of blood and hear his claim that his sister had stabbed him.

Overwhelmed by disbelief, she desperately asks, “Who? Who?” unable to comprehend how her 12-year-old daughter could inflict harm on her own brother.

The investigation into this heartbreaking incident remains ongoing.

