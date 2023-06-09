Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Developer at Center of Texas AG's Impeachment Scandal Arrested by Feds

    Developer at Center of Texas AG's Impeachment Scandal Arrested by Feds

    Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment scandal, was arrested Thursday on a federal warrant.

    Paul was booked into the Travis County Jail Thursday at 4:25 p.m., Kristen Dark, spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, told The Daily Beast. Dark said he’s currently “on federal hold” in the jail—but would not disclose any further details.

    It’s unclear whether Paul’s arrest is related to the allegations of misconduct dogging Paxton. The hard-right Texas official was hit with 20 articles of impeachment late last month by the Texas legislature, after a slew of misconduct allegations came to light—including covering up a possible sex scandal, retaliating against his aides and even leaking confidential FBI documents to a donor. Pa

