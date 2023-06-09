Does Jeanine Pirro Want Biden to Wage War on Canada Over Wildfires?

Fox News

President Joe Biden is taking the wrong approach toward the pollution—caused by Canadian wildfires—that continues to choke the country’s northeast, according to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Biden’s response has included sending more firefighters and aid to our neighbors to the north, in part through the National Interagency Fire Center. The president said at a press conference Thursday that 600 American firefighters are already on the ground there.

But on The Five later that day, Pirro griped about the measures, mocking Biden’s mention of the National Interagency Fire Center while insinuating that Canada should be punished for its role in the situation.

