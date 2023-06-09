Elon Musk suggests it’s not fair that only Trump gets indicted

Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Elon Musk weighed in on Donald Trump’s indictment on Thursday night.

Musk said there seemed to be a “far higher interest in pursuing Trump” over other politicians.

He also engaged with a Twitter user who questioned why others like Hunter Biden were not indicted.

Hours after former President Donald Trump announced he had been indicted for the second time in connection with government records stored at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk wondered aloud why prosecutors seemed to be more interested in indicting Trump instead of other politicians.

Musk responded to a tweet by ALX, a prominent Twitter user and one of his friends on the platform, saying: “There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics.”

In the tweet, which was posted hours after Trump was indicted on Thursday, Musk added: ” Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust.

He also responded with an emoji to a tweet from a far-right account called End Wokeness.

The tweet listed down people like “Hunter Biden,” “The Clintons,” “Iraq War criminals,” and “COVID criminals, followed by the phrase “0 indictments.”

This is the latest instance of the tech mogul giving his two cents on politics. In May, he hosted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter Spaces for the governor’s 2024 campaign launch.

While the charges against Trump have not been released by the DOJ, his attorney Jim Trusty told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins that the ex-president faces seven charges linked to espionage, obstruction, false statements and conspiracy.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

