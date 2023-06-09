Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UK’s Royal Air Force claims Russian planes intercepted near Swedish airspace

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – British Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon and Swedish Air Force Gripen jets intercepted a Russian Aerospace Force Il-20 reconnaissance plane, escorted by a Su-27 fighter, the RAF said in a statement Thursday.

    quot;RAF Typhoons and Swedish Air Force Gripens were scrambled this evening to intercept a Russian Air Force IL20 COOT A and Su-27 FLANKER B flying close to @NATO and Swedish airspace. The RAF fighters from 140 EAW are currently deployed on NATOrsquo;s Baltic Air Policing Mission,quot; the RAF tweeted.

    The RAF underscored that Russian pilots did not enter the Swedish airspace.

    quot;The Russian aircraft were not complying with international norms and failed to communicate with the relevant Flight Information Regions (FIRs) however, remained in international airspace and flew in a professional manner,quot; the statement says.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that Russian military aircraft carry out their sorties in strict compliance with international air law.–TASS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy