UK’s Royal Air Force claims Russian planes intercepted near Swedish airspace

NNA – British Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon and Swedish Air Force Gripen jets intercepted a Russian Aerospace Force Il-20 reconnaissance plane, escorted by a Su-27 fighter, the RAF said in a statement Thursday.

quot;RAF Typhoons and Swedish Air Force Gripens were scrambled this evening to intercept a Russian Air Force IL20 COOT A and Su-27 FLANKER B flying close to @NATO and Swedish airspace. The RAF fighters from 140 EAW are currently deployed on NATOrsquo;s Baltic Air Policing Mission,quot; the RAF tweeted.

The RAF underscored that Russian pilots did not enter the Swedish airspace.

quot;The Russian aircraft were not complying with international norms and failed to communicate with the relevant Flight Information Regions (FIRs) however, remained in international airspace and flew in a professional manner,quot; the statement says.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that Russian military aircraft carry out their sorties in strict compliance with international air law.–TASS

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.