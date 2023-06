NNA – Caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, on Friday celebrated the Internal Security Forcesrsquo; 162nd anniversary via his Twitter account: ldquo;The Internal Security Forces are the symbol of glory, pride, and dignity in Lebanon. With you wersquo;ve built a state; men of transparent hearts, eyes, and consciences; yoursquo;re entrusted with your people, yet yoursquo;re the epitome of trust. After 162 you remain our heroes and much more.rdquo;

===========R.H.