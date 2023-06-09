Trump was DJ-ing on the patio at Bedminster and playing Elvis, Pavarotti, and James Brown tracks from an iPad after he found out about his second indictment

Donald Trump.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hours after he was indicted, Donald Trump was seen jamming to Elvis, Pavarotti and James Brown.

The ex-president was seen DJ-ing at Bedminster after getting indicted, sources told The New York Times.

However, he was rage-posting on Truth Social almost simultaneously.

Former President Donald Trump broke the news that he’d been indicted for a second time on Thursday, but he also found the time to raise the roof behind Bedminster’s DJ console, per The New York Times.

Sources close to Trump told The New York Times on Thursday evening that just 90 minutes after he received the call, he was playing tracks by Elvis, opera singer Pavarotti, and James Brown, on his iPad.

The NYT said that he threw on his iconic red MAGA cap before taking the stage to be the night’s disc jockey. Trump was at a dinner party held in his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, per The Times.

However, Trump’s social media feed told a slightly different story about his reaction to the federal indictment — he appeared to be rage-posting on Truth Social almost simultaneously.

Trump first wrote a post declaring that he had been indicted, saying that he “never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States,” and that he was “AN INNOCENT MAN!”

He then posted a video on Truth Social shortly after, reiterating his stance that he is an innocent man and that “THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT.”

However, Trump DJ-ing after his indictment is in line with how he has, historically, been oddly zen about the many lawsuits and investigations he faces.

He’s been known to indulge in a range of leisure activities, from golfing to music.

In March, in the days before he found out about his first indictment, Trump was spotted coasting around Mar-a-Lago in his golf cart.

He has also been known to play tunes on his iPad at parties: He did so after being arraigned, effectively serving as Mar-a-Lago’s resident DJ for the night.

And on April 4 — hours after being indicted for falsifying his business records — Trump served up personal favorites such as James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” and Village People’s “Macho Man”, per The New York Times.

And it’s not just during the bad times that Trump has been known to indulge in his love for music. Page Six reported in February that he’s often seen blasting Broadway show tunes and Celine Dion tracks at weekly gigs behind the Mar-a-Lago DJ console.

While the charges against Trump have not been released by the DOJ, his attorney Jim Trusty told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins that the ex-president faces seven charges linked to espionage, obstruction, false statements, and conspiracy.

A spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider