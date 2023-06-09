Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh, Iraqi counterpart tour Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, accompanied by Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Al-Ramahi, on Friday toured Rafic Hariri International Airport in the presence of Civil Aviation Director General, Eng. Fadi Al-Hassan, and a number of heads of units at the airport.

    The pair visited the Airport Security Training Enhancement Center, and then the delegation moved to Middle East Airlines training center, where it was received by the Chairman of the companyrsquo;s Board of Directors, Mohammad Al-Hout.

