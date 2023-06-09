Oil prices poised for second straight week of losses as China recovery disappoints

NNA – Oil prices looked set to post their second straight weekly loss, as prices continued to fall on Friday over concerns about demand from China and due to scepticism over the United States and Iran striking a nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures dropped 26 cents or 0.3% to $75.70 a barrel by 0736 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 22 cents, also a drop of 0.3%, to $70.94.

quot;Oil prices are expected to stay in a range of about 3 dollars above and below $70 for WTI in the near term,quot; said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Both benchmarks slid by around $1 on Thursday, rebounding from their earlier losses of more than $3, after thenbsp;U.S. and Iran both denied a reportnbsp;by the Middle East Eye that they were close to a nuclear deal.

For the week, they are on track for losses of about 1%, similar to last week.

Oil prices had risen early in the week followingnbsp;Saudi Arabia#39;s pledgenbsp;over the weekend for deep output cuts, but they pared gains on anbsp;rise in U.S. fuel stocksnbsp;and weakness innbsp;Chinese export data.mdash;REUTERS

