Yeti’s Used Gear Site Features Majorly-Discounted Coolers and Cargo

There’s a reason that Yeti is the leader in coolers, drinkware, and other built-t0-last gear. I’m talking about the stainless steel tumblers that keep drinks hot and cold all day long, the 100 percent leak-proof, and the virtually indestructible coolers that can keep ice intact for days. If you’ve ever owned anything made by Yeti, you already know that the brand’s next-level coolers and drinkware are second-t0-none when it comes to performance and undoubtedly worth the price tag. But you may not know that you can score some serious discounts on gently-used Yeti gear on the brand’s Yeti Rescues website.

Yeti Rescues™ (lightly pre-owned and repaired Yeti products) are put back on Yeti’s site to give these insanely durable items a second life. Not only does buying Yeti’s secondhand site save you tons of money, but it also helps support the brand’s sustainability efforts too. You’ll find barely used or lightly bruised coolers, tumblers, and cargo, that have been vetted for re-sell (and repaired or renewed, when necessary) for up to $200 off retail prices. The site allows you to shop products based on the condition of the item (“Good as New,” “Tried and True,” and “Field-Tested”), but given Yeti’s built-to-last-forever reputation, you really can’t go wrong with any condition.

