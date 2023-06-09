Israeli enemy throws smoke bombs at citizens protesting scraping activities in Kfarshouba

NNA ndash; A number of Lebanese citizens on Friday gathered along the outskirts of Kfarshouba to recite Friday prayers, in the presence of Hasbaya- Marjeyoun Mufti, Hassan Dallah, and MP Kassem Hashem, in protest against the Zionist enemy forces that have been carrying out scraping activities near the Blue line.

Citizens who attempted to trespass the border line, and remove most it, were met with Israeli enemy smoke bombs.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army carries out intensive patrols in coordination with UNIFIL.

The Lebanese Army also mentioned via its twitter account that it was in the process of deploying its troops in the bordering southern Lebanese village of Kfarshouba facing the Israeli enemy.

================R.H.