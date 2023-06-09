Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli enemy throws smoke bombs at citizens protesting scraping activities in Kfarshouba

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; A number of Lebanese citizens on Friday gathered along the outskirts of Kfarshouba to recite Friday prayers, in the presence of Hasbaya- Marjeyoun Mufti, Hassan Dallah, and MP Kassem Hashem, in protest against the Zionist enemy forces that have been carrying out scraping activities near the Blue line.

    Citizens who attempted to trespass the border line, and remove most it, were met with Israeli enemy smoke bombs.

    Meanwhile, the Lebanese army carries out intensive patrols in coordination with UNIFIL.

    The Lebanese Army also mentioned via its twitter account that it was in the process of deploying its troops in the bordering southern Lebanese village of Kfarshouba facing the Israeli enemy.

    nbsp;

    ================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy