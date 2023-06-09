Tenenti on Kfarshouba incident: We call upon both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions along blue line that may escalate tensions

NNA – Commenting onnbsp;the situation in Kfarshouba, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, ldquo;UNIFIL peacekeepers are on the ground and have been on the ground from the very beginning to ensure that cessation of hostilities is maintained and helping in decreasing tension.nbsp;

We urge the parties to utilize our coordination mechanisms effectively to prevent misunderstandings, violations, and contribute to the preservation of stability in the area.

UNIFIL is in contact with the parties, actively seeking solutions. We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along the Blue Line that may escalate tensions."

