Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti on Kfarshouba incident: We call upon both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions along blue line that may escalate tensions

    NNA – Commenting onnbsp;the situation in Kfarshouba, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, ldquo;UNIFIL peacekeepers are on the ground and have been on the ground from the very beginning to ensure that cessation of hostilities is maintained and helping in decreasing tension.nbsp;

    We urge the parties to utilize our coordination mechanisms effectively to prevent misunderstandings, violations, and contribute to the preservation of stability in the area.nbsp;
    UNIFIL is in contact with the parties, actively seeking solutions. We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along the Blue Line that may escalate tensions.rdquo;

