Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati marking ISF’s 162nd anniversary: We will continue endeavors to do the ISF justice

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday felicitated via Twitter the Internal Security Forces marking its 162nd anniversary: quot;I salute the Internal Security Forcesrsquo; leadership, officers, and personnel, on their 162nd anniversary, and I value the sacrifices they make to protect the land and the people. God willing, we will continue endeavors to do the ISF and all the military apparatuses justice, so that they can continue to face the difficulties that our country endures.rdquo;

