Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Sochi – TASS

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , ,

    NNA – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on June 9 in Sochi, TASS news agency reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

    Putin will also meet other CIS and EEU leaders who are in Sochi for the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and the CIS Heads of Government session.

    ldquo;Then Putin will have a separate working meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,rdquo; Peskov said.

    The Russian leader will also have a separate meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.–agencies

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========================R.H.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy