Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Sochi – TASS

NNA – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on June 9 in Sochi, TASS news agency reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Putin will also meet other CIS and EEU leaders who are in Sochi for the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and the CIS Heads of Government session.

ldquo;Then Putin will have a separate working meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,rdquo; Peskov said.

The Russian leader will also have a separate meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.–agencies

