Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (Update) Berri welcomes Sater, Ammar delegated by Rahi, receives Iraqi Transport Minister

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence Maronite Archbishop of Beirut, Boulos Abdel Sater, and Bishop Maroun Ammar, delegated by Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation and the latest developments, especially the presidential entitlement.

    Archbishop Abdel Sater and Bishop Ammar made no statement on emerging.

    On the other hand, Speaker Berri welcomed in Ain El-Tineh, the Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Mohibis Al-Saadawi, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, and Iraqi Embassy Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires in Beirut, Amin Nasrawi.

    The delegation briefed Speaker Berri on the atmosphere and objectives of their visit to Lebanon, and the joint cooperation programs between the ministries of Public Works and Transport in the two countries, as well asnbsp;their future projects.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy