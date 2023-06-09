(Update) Berri welcomes Sater, Ammar delegated by Rahi, receives Iraqi Transport Minister

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence Maronite Archbishop of Beirut, Boulos Abdel Sater, and Bishop Maroun Ammar, delegated by Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation and the latest developments, especially the presidential entitlement.

Archbishop Abdel Sater and Bishop Ammar made no statement on emerging.

On the other hand, Speaker Berri welcomed in Ain El-Tineh, the Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Mohibis Al-Saadawi, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, and Iraqi Embassy Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires in Beirut, Amin Nasrawi.

The delegation briefed Speaker Berri on the atmosphere and objectives of their visit to Lebanon, and the joint cooperation programs between the ministries of Public Works and Transport in the two countries, as well asnbsp;their future projects.

