    Soldier’s Phone Call Leak Allegedly Proves Who Blew Up the Dam

    Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

    Kyiv’s main intelligence agency on Friday published an intercepted phone call which allegedly proves that a Russian “sabotage group” was responsible for the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine and the ensuing catastrophe.

    The disastrous collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and dam on Tuesday created a humanitarian and environmental disaster as biblical flooding drowned residential areas under floodwater. Moscow blamed the facility’s destruction—which coincided with the launch of Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive—on Ukrainian shelling, but Kyiv unequivocally blamed Russia for the crisis, and now claims to have the receipts.

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) posted an audio clip on its Telegram channel Friday of the purportedly incriminating phone call. The agency said one of the two men heard in the one-and-a-half minutes of audio is a Russian soldier describing who was responsible for the dam’s failure.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

