NNA – nbsp;A state of cautious calm currently prevails in the hilltops of the southern Lebanese border village of Kfarshouba, in the wake of a series of skirmishes between protesters from Al-Arqoub region and the Israeli enemy, who were exposed to dozens of smoke and tear gas fire.

Around 12 suffocation cases have been recorded. Protesters managed to remove about 20 meters of the new barbed wire fence.

A very tense situation still prevails.

