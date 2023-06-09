USAID launches economic clusters to support Lebanese businesses’ access to international markets

NNA – PFC International organized on Wednesday an event at the University of Saint Esprit de Kaslik (USEK) to mark the official launching of three vibrant economic clusters: Beauty Hobb, From I To I, and Mecaphore. This initiative, launched by the Trade and Investment Facilitation (TIF) project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is a significant milestone in the development and growth of three leading industries in Lebanon: cosmetics, digital marketing, and engineering.nbsp;

The Beauty Hobb cluster, catering to the cosmetics industry, is comprised of 28 companies dedicated to bringing out the natural allure of Lebanese beauty on a global scale. From I To I, a 21-member cluster, promises to reshape the digital marketing industry with innovative strategies and creative concepts. Mecaphore, with its 35 associated companies, brings a fresh perspective to the engineering and architecture, reaffirming Lebanon#39;s reputation in this field.

With the support of USAIDrsquo;s TIF, these clusters will export their services and products to various international markets, notably Australia, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Oman. By branching out into these vibrant economies, these clusters will not only elevate Lebanese industries on the global stage but also contribute to the countryrsquo;s economic growth.

The inaugural gathering saw a turnout of more than 200 industry stakeholders, all united under the banner of championing Lebanese products and services. Participants discussed significant aspects of business growth, such as overcoming the challenges of expanding into new markets.

The event was also attended by international business owners who provided an introduction about their companies, shared valuable market insights, and highlighted potential collaborations with Lebanese companies in the targeted industries and markets.

The kickoff of these clusters was met with an overwhelming response from the participants, who expressed their excitement and optimism about the prospects of the USAID-supported clusters, noting their potential to open new markets and foster growth.

USAID launched this endeavor as part of their commitment to support Lebanon#39;s economic growth. This project is a significant step in nurturing business ecosystems, fostering synergies between different companies, and leveraging collective capabilities.

