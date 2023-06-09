Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Trump Recorded Admitting He Didn't Declassify 'Secret Information': CNN

    Trump Recorded Admitting He Didn't Declassify 'Secret Information': CNN

    Donald Trump admitted in a 2021 meeting that he had kept “secret information” that he hadn’t declassified, according to CNN.

    The bombshell disclosure comes the day after Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to face federal charges in relation to allegations of mishandling classified documents following his departure from the White House.

    Trump has maintained that all of the documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified, but CNN reports that he said of one file two years ago: “As president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t.”

