Sudan sides agree 24-Hour ceasefire from Saturday, Saudi Arabia and U.S. say

NNA -nbsp;Sudan#39;s warring sides have agreed on a nationwide ceasefire for 24 hours from 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Saturday, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. who have been brokering talks said in a joint statement.

Sudan#39;s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support forces (RSF) agreed quot;they will refrain from prohibited movements, attacks, use of aircraft or drones, aerial bombardment, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces, and will refrain from seeking military advantage during the ceasefire,quot; the statement read. — Reuters

nbsp;

================nbsp;