Fighting in south Ukraine as offensive expectations intensify

NNA -nbsp;nbsp;Fighting was raging Friday in southern Ukraine, with observers seeing the combat as the opening phase of Kyiv#39;s long-expected offensive.

Ukraine has said little about the clashes but Moscow reported repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and eastern Donetsk areas with ground and air forces.

That fighting came as the human cost climbed after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam unleashed flooding along the Dnipro River in a different part of Ukraine#39;s south, where a massive explosion was detected as the dam collapsed.

Moscow says clashes have intensified since Thursday in the Zaporizhzhia region, particularly around the small town of Orikhiv and towards the larger city of Tokmak, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) to the south in Russian-occupied territory.

The Russian army said it had pushed back four attacks — quot;carried out by forces of up to two battalion tactical groups, reinforced with tanksquot; — near the villages of Levadnoye in the Zaporizhzhia region and in the village of Novosleka in the Donetsk region.

It said it had used troops and air force to repel two attacks near Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.nbsp;– AFP

nbsp;

=================nbsp;