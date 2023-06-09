Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    GS’s Baissari visits Othman, felicitates him on ISF 162nd anniversary

    NNA – Internal Security Forces chief, Major General Imad Othman, on Friday received in his office, Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, who came on a visit to congratulate him on the ISF#39;s 162nd anniversary.

    The pair stressed the importance of continuous cooperation and coordination between the security apparatuses in order to maintain security and stability, especially during the coming summer season, which is expected to be promising.

