Explosion at Kakhovka dam detected by seismic stations

The explosion at the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday night was detected by regional seismic stations, said a Norwegian seismic research institute on Wednesday.

Data from regional seismic stations showed clear signals on June 6 at 2:54 a.m. local time (0054 GMT), NORSAR institute said in a statement, adding that the time and location of the signals ldquo;coincide with reports in the media about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.rdquo;

ldquo;The magnitude estimate is between 1 and 2,rdquo; it added. — Anadolu news agency

