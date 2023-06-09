Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Explosion at Kakhovka dam detected by seismic stations

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , ,

    The explosion at the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday night was detected by regional seismic stations, said a Norwegian seismic research institute on Wednesday.

    Data from regional seismic stations showed clear signals on June 6 at 2:54 a.m. local time (0054 GMT), NORSAR institute said in a statement, adding that the time and location of the signals ldquo;coincide with reports in the media about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.rdquo;

    ldquo;The magnitude estimate is between 1 and 2,rdquo; it added. — Anadolu news agency

    By

