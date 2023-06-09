Guess Which Judge Has Been Assigned to Trump’s Docs Case

Carlos Barria/Reuters

The same Donald Trump-appointed federal judge who went out of her way to slow down the federal investigation into the former president’s mishandling of classified records has been selected to initially oversee the criminal case filed against him this week, according to a source briefed on the situation.

The summons sent to Trump’s lawyers on Thursday night indicated that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has been assigned to the case, this person told The Daily Beast. That places her in a unique position to deal with an indictment that charges Trump with seven counts related to the way he hoarded national defense information at his Florida oceanside estate of Mar-a-Lago and then repeatedly refused to return them to the National Archives when requested.

The development is a stark and sobering turn for the Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors because Cannon is a MAGA-friendly judge who has already shown a conspicuous tendency to issue orders that violate judicial norms—all to appease the president who appointed her in his final months in office.

Read more at The Daily Beast.