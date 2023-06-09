Trump Aide Seen on CCTV Moving Boxes Is Also Hit With an Indictment

Carlos Barria/Reuters

A Trump aide allegedly seen on CCTV moving boxes of documents around Mar-a-Lago after a subpoena had been issued for their return has been indicted alongside his boss, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Walt Nauta, a U.S. Navy veteran who worked in the Trump White House and later moved to Mar-a-Lago to serve as a personal aide to Donald Trump, is the second person to face criminal charges in the case.

His boss was hit with a seven-count indictment on Thursday night, accusing him of, among other charges, willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act.

