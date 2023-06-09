Trump Picks Ex-Prosecutor to Rep Him in Mar-a-Lago Case

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty

Donald Trump said the lawyer who will represent him in the Mar-a-Lago documents case is a former federal prosecutor who is already working on his Manhattan hush-money case.

“We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days,” Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing Todd Blanche will head his defense. He also indicated two of his attorneys, James Trusty and John Rowland, would no longer be involved. (Trusty and Rowley resigned Friday morning in a joint letter, CNN reported.)

Trump also mentioned that he would be hiring “a firm to be named later.”

