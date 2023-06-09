Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    News

    Trump Picks Ex-Prosecutor to Rep Him in Mar-a-Lago Case

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , ,
    Trump Picks Ex-Prosecutor to Rep Him in Mar-a-Lago Case

    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty

    Donald Trump said the lawyer who will represent him in the Mar-a-Lago documents case is a former federal prosecutor who is already working on his Manhattan hush-money case.

    “We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days,” Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing Todd Blanche will head his defense. He also indicated two of his attorneys, James Trusty and John Rowland, would no longer be involved. (Trusty and Rowley resigned Friday morning in a joint letter, CNN reported.)

    Trump also mentioned that he would be hiring “a firm to be named later.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy