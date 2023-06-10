Unsealed Trump Indictment Says He Stored Classified Docs in a SHOWER

REUTERS

The 37-count indictment against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed in Florida, accusing Trump of, among other things, stashing classified documents in “a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room” at Mar-a-Lago.

The stunning 49-page filing documents a plethora of alleged wrongdoing by the former president, including a July 2021 meeting at Trump’s New Jersey golf club during which he “showed and described a ‘plan of attack’ that Trump said was prepared for him by the Department of Defense and a senior military official,” to “a writer, a publisher, and two members of [Trump’s] staff, none of whom possessed a security clearance.”

During the meeting, which was recorded on tape, “Trump told the individuals that the plan was ‘highly confidential’ and ‘secret,’” the indictment states. “Trump also said, ‘as president I could have declassified it,’ and, ‘Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.’”

