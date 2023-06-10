Sat. Jun 10th, 2023

    Amy Schumer Jokes She Was ‘Too Thin’ to Play Barbie

    Amy Schumer has played relatively coy over the years about why she left the Barbie movie before it moved to Warner Bros. and Greta Gerwig took the reins. But on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live, she finally confirmed the answer—and went a little deeper than “creative differences,” as she’s put it in the past.

    “They said I was too thin,” the comedian joked about her departure. When host Andy Cohen asked why she’d really left the project and whether she planned to see it now, she replied, “I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome.”

    Schumer added that the last time she and Cohen spoke, she believed she’d blamed her exit on “scheduling conflicts.” When he pressed further, she cited “creative differences.” But now, she added, “there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool. So I will be seeing that movie.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

