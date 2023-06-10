Photographic Proof: Feds Found Boxes of Classified Docs All Over Mar-a-Lago

U.S. District Court

The 37-count indictment accusing Donald Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents used a wealth of surveillance footage, private conversations, employees’ text messages, audio-taped meetings, and witness statements to make a damning case.

But the 44-page document also included a half-dozen images of the documents themselves, stacked in boxes next to a toilet, spilling out onto the floor of a storage room, and piled up in rows on the stage of a ballroom at Trump’s resort in South Florida.

“The Mar-a-Lago Club was an active social club, which, between January 2021 and August 2022, hosted events for tens of thousands of members and guests,” the feds wrote in the indictment. “After Trump’s presidency, The Mar-a-Lago Club was not an authorized location for the storage, posession, review, display or discussion of classified documeents. Nevertheless, Trump stores his boxes containing classified documents in various locations… including in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.”

