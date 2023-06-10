Pittsburgh Middle Schoolers Caught in Blackface

Pine-Richland School District

A Pittsburgh-area school district has launched an investigation into a “completely inappropriate and offensive” photo two students took while wearing “racist” blackface in school.

Two Pine-Richland Middle School students–one in a gray shirt, and the other in black—posed in a bathroom for a photo that was captioned “drip?” on social media, local outlet CBS News Pittsburgh reported. Both students are seen with their faces covered in dark paint or makeup. A third student in a green shirt is also shown in blackface in a subsequent post.

“Pine-Richland School District values a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students,” Pine-Richland School District Superintendent Brian Miller said Thursday in a statement to The Daily Beast. “We are opposed to racism in any form and the actions of these students.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.