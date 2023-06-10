Sat. Jun 10th, 2023

    These Hacky Kitchen Gadgets Are So Clever & Handy and Perfect for Every Home

    These Hacky Kitchen Gadgets Are So Clever & Handy and Perfect for Every Home

    Every time I’m doom-scrolling through social media and one of those cool hacky kitchen products pops up on my FYP(For You Page), I convince myself I will remember to buy it later. And then later–a.k.a. the next time I’m viewing toks and reels on end–comes and I end up happening upon the product again, as though it’s fate telling me “this will make the (very little) time you spend in the kitchen easier, Kelsey.” And so today I say to yes with fate and yes to exciting hacky kitchen gadgets.

    From an electric butter sprayer to bunny-shaped toaster tongs, please enjoy this list of handy and hacky kitchen gadgets that could be considered both conversation-starters (for when you have guests over) or stress-enders. And when you’re done perusing this list, make sure to check out similar products from our roundup on some of TikTok’s top trending products.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

