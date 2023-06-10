What’s Next in Trump’s Indictment: Can He Still Run? Will He Pardon Himself?

Leah Mills/Carlos Barria/Reuters

After Donald Trump on Thursday earned the less-than-honorable distinction of becoming the first-ever current or former U.S. president to be indicted on federal charges, one question hung conspicuously in the air: what now?

For the twice-impeached former president, who stands charged with 37 felony counts related to the unlawful retention and mishandling of reams of sensitive government documents, it was a page out of the old playbook he’s relied on for years.

Trump on Friday morning jettisoned his lawyer James Trusty, along with co-counsel John Rowley, for Todd Blanche, a former federal prosecutor already representing Trump on state charges brought in April by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, and “a firm to be named later.” He’s slated to speak at a Republican confab on Saturday in Columbus, Georgia, and to speak again at the North Carolina GOP convention on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, Trump will appear in Miami federal court to be arraigned on charges that include obstruction, conspiracy, false statements, and espionage.

