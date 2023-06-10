Sat. Jun 10th, 2023

    News

    Trump’s Rivals Are Absolutely Terrified of Criticizing Him Even After New Indictment

    By

    Jun 10, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Trump’s Rivals Are Absolutely Terrified of Criticizing Him Even After New Indictment

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    For a number of Republican presidential hopefuls, the prospect of Donald Trump self-immolating from a federal criminal indictment seems like the rare development that could upend the 2024 primary in their favor.

    But don’t expect the primary field to light the match—or even fan the flames—as they continue to hold out hope that someone else will magically convince primary voters that it is a bad idea to nominate someone charged with stealing sensitive national security secrets.

    Since the news broke Thursday of Trump’s indictment, on charges related to his mishandling of classified documents, every serious GOP presidential contender, save for one, has leapt to the former president’s defense in some way.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Here’s how to start your 6-figure side hustle, according to entrepreneurs who have done it

    Jun 10, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump has ‘disappeared’ from Miami and will stay ‘far away from daddy’ as he faces indictment, report says

    Jun 10, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Ibrahim says he sees no president on the horizon, purpose of nominating Azour is to block Franjieh

    Jun 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Here’s how to start your 6-figure side hustle, according to entrepreneurs who have done it

    Jun 10, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump has ‘disappeared’ from Miami and will stay ‘far away from daddy’ as he faces indictment, report says

    Jun 10, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Ibrahim says he sees no president on the horizon, purpose of nominating Azour is to block Franjieh

    Jun 10, 2023
    News

    French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as toddlers remain in hospital

    Jun 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy