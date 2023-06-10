Fox Host on Trump Docs: ‘I Don’t Think a Toilet’ Is a Secure Place

via Fox News

The Five liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov on Friday reacted to the unsealed indictment of Donald Trump by calling attention to the former president allegedly keeping classified material in boxes stacked up around a toilet in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago, his private golf club.

The 37-count-indictment, which also charges Trump’s body man and valet, Walt Nauta, includes photographs of classified documents scattered on a storage room floor, as well as of boxes stacked in a ballroom, a storage space, and in a chandelier-adorned bathroom.

“So first [Trump] went with [the explanation that] everything was declassified because he is magic and he can look at things and they become declassified,” Tarlov began, referring to how Trump had claimed in a Fox News interview last September that he was able to declassify “everything” just by “thinking about it.”

