Sat. Jun 10th, 2023

    News

    Vanessa Was Never the Villain of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’

    By

    Jun 10, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Vanessa Was Never the Villain of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’

    Netflix

    The Ultimatum: Queer Love is by no means a show that makes any sense. Netflix’s recently wrapped queer sequel to last year’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has only proved that Netflix’s reality canon has gone too far, past the point of any realistic portrayal of modern dating and into a harsh, public-facing world of emotional terror and manipulation. Though the whole season was, to put it simply, a mess, there was one aspect that bugged me beyond all else: the show’s mistreatment of Vanessa Papa.

    (Warning: Slight spoilers ahead for The Ultimatum: Queer Love.)

    Vanessa appears with her partner, Xander Boger, who issues the ultimatum that all cast mates have ever given or received before appearing on the show. By the end of their time on the show, Vanessa needs to be ready to accept Xander’s marriage proposal or break up with her. That’s the basic premise of The Ultimatum: Several couples, where one person isn’t ready for marriage but the other one is, must briefly exit their current relationship and enter a new “trial marriage” with someone else participating from the show, in order to figure out if couples are ready to be together forever or need to carry on with someone new.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Here’s how to start your 6-figure side hustle, according to entrepreneurs who have done it

    Jun 10, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump has ‘disappeared’ from Miami and will stay ‘far away from daddy’ as he faces indictment, report says

    Jun 10, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Ibrahim says he sees no president on the horizon, purpose of nominating Azour is to block Franjieh

    Jun 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Here’s how to start your 6-figure side hustle, according to entrepreneurs who have done it

    Jun 10, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump has ‘disappeared’ from Miami and will stay ‘far away from daddy’ as he faces indictment, report says

    Jun 10, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Ibrahim says he sees no president on the horizon, purpose of nominating Azour is to block Franjieh

    Jun 10, 2023
    News

    French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as toddlers remain in hospital

    Jun 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy