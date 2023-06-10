Nepo of the Baby Week: Meet Robert Grant, Lana Del Rey’s Nepo Daddy

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram

There are certain celebrities, usually musicians, who are so mysterious and downright weird that I never considered they arrived on this Earth just like I did. People like Lady Gaga and Doja Cat did not land here from outer space and are, in fact, the ordinary creations of two human, high-waisted jeans-wearing parents.

So I imagine my surprise (and delight) last week when I discovered that one of my favorite enigmatic pop singers, Lana Del Rey has a living, breathing father who dresses like Jimmy Buffett, sails boats and is apparently already a recognizable, beloved figure to her online stans. Now, the man partially responsible for helping give us the song “Summertime Sadness” is leaning into his nepo-daddy status and launching a music career, with the help of his Grammy-nominated daughter.

Technically, I’ve always been aware of Robert Grant as a part of the Lana Del Rey (or Lizzy Grant) lore. Back in 2012, when she had released her breakthrough album Born to Die, her biography—a rich, white girl from upstate New York, who started drinking young and went to boarding school to get sober—was the subject of discourse surrounding her privilege in the music industry and the authenticity of her “gangster Nancy Sintra” image. I knew that her father worked some sort of lucrative, white-collar job (an executive copywriter-turned-domain investor). But I solely thought of him as a mere side character in the depressing Richard Yates novel she described to be her life.

