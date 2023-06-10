Missing Kids Found Alive After 40 Days in Amazon Rainforest

Gustavo Petro/Twitter

In a miraculous story of survival, four children—including an 11-month-old infant—have reportedly turned up alive after escaping a plane crash and surviving 40 days on their own in the Amazon rainforest.

The four children survived a crash in Colombia that killed three other people, including their mother, on May 1. When authorities arrived at the scene to survey the wreckage of the downed Cessna 206, they found the children missing, kicking off a frantic search to find them.

On Friday night, after a whirlwind of conflicting reports about their survival, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said the children are now in safe hands.

