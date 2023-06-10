Saudi Golf Takeover Shows U.S. Is Losing Its Cultural Superpowers

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Is the United States’ status as the world’s cultural superpower at risk?

For decades, since the rise of Hollywood corresponded with America’s ascendancy on the world stage, the U.S. has ridden new waves of creativity and technological innovation to ever greater influence linked to our cultural output. This has led even our enemies to aspire to be more like us, to embrace our values and ideals, to see us as a unique source of imagination and ideas for the entire planet.

They listened to our music, our jazz and rock and roll. They dressed like the stars they saw in movies or television shows. They gathered by the hundreds of millions around radios and television sets to watch Muhammad Ali or the Academy Awards.

