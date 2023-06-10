The World’s Best Beach to Yourself? That’s Normal in Western Australia

Tourism Western Australia

To see how the other half lives–even just for a week–is the juicy lure of luxury travel. You might not be able to afford a yacht, but you can charter one. You don’t have a mansion on the sea with servants, but for a grand a night you can stay somewhere that makes you feel like you do. But what about seeing how only 0.03 percent of the world’s population gets to live–in a place with paradisiacal nature, some of it virtually prelapsarian, but with all the 21st century comforts? That, after all, is life for those who live in one of the most remote places on Earth, southwestern Australia. This spring (their fall), I had the fortune to explore a sliver of this massive region. I swam at beaches of sparkling white sand where wild kangaroos can be your only company, soared above rainbow-hued lakes, delved into unfamiliar history, devoured delicious food, and soaked up wine from top-notch vineyards.

Nearly a decade ago, I visited Perth on a whim and did the classic itinerary of Rottnest Island, Margaret River, and a little of the city of Perth itself. This time, I flew to the other corner of the globe (five hours to San Francisco, fifteen to Sydney, five more to Perth) to explore a different portion of Western Australia–Esperance–as well as other parts of Perth.

Sunny, mild weather greeted me as I exited the airport. After a quick nap at my centrally located hotel, the QT Perth, I joined Two Feet & a Heartbeat for a mini-walking tour. This being Australia, we quickly found ourselves in a pub–Foxtrot, a polished wood and taxidermied foxes kind of place–where stories of Perth’s steady rise since the gold rush were peppered in around drinks. While a corporate town in many ways, Perth is relatively laid back. That being said, those seeking a night where things are a little more sceney all seemed to be gathered at the QT Perth’s signature restaurant, Santini Bar & Grill, where I dined before crawling into bed.

