Ukraine’s military on Saturday said three civilians were killed in an overnight drone attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa, a day after Russian forces claimed to have repelled fierce Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, in the clearest evidence yet that Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive has begun. Follow our blog to see how the day’s events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

