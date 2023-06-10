Sat. Jun 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kremlin reacts to ‘drone attack’ on Voronezh

    By

    Jun 10, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of carrying out a deliberate attack on civilian infrastructure after a drone crashed into an apartment block in the Russian city of Voronezh on Friday. The incident resulted in three people being injured, as well as damage to property.

    ldquo;The Kiev regime continues attacks on civilian infrastructure [and] residential buildings. They continue acting, and we continue to counter this activity,rdquo; Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into what it described as a suspected terrorist act. It alleged that the perpetrators ldquo;acted in the interest of the military-political leadership of Ukraine.rdquo;

    RT News

    By

