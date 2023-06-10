Agriculture minister receives a delegation from French Development Agency

NNA – Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Hajj Hassan, received in his office a delegation from the French Development Agency, which included the Regional Director, Catherine Bono, Deputy Director Anne Eisanber, Alexandra Triano Grou from the Economics Department at the French Embassy, ​​and the Director of the Infrastructure and Local Development Unit, Rami Saliba.

The meeting discussed projects funded by the French Development Agency Parsifal and Basatine and activating cooperation between the ministry and partners in order to overcome obstacles. It was also agreed during the meeting on field visits during the coming period for projects implemented in all Lebanese regions.

Hajj Hassan confirmed that there is a plan for the ministry#39;s priorities to meet the challenges of climate change and food security.

He reviewed with the director of the agency the possibility of the French government assisting the agricultural sector in Lebanon, thanking the French state for the support it provided to Lebanon during this difficult stage.

