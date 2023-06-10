Sat. Jun 10th, 2023

    Syrian Foreign Ministry: Lebanese people and army bravely confront Israeli aggression on Kafr Shuba area

    NNA – Damascus, SANA- Syria extended greetings to the Lebanese people and army for their brave defend of the land of Lebanon and its sovereignty against the Israeli aggression that took place in Kafr Shuba area yesterday, stressing that these aggressions will only result in successive failures and continuous defeats.

    The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said, in a statement on Saturday, that the Lebanese people and army has courageously and valiantly confronted over the last day, the Israeli aggression on south Lebanon in Kafr Shuba area, as the Lebanese brave men confronted the Israeli attempts to undermine Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and its territorial dignity.
    The Ministry added that the Israeli occupation armyrsquo;s schemes and its continued aggression turned on the Zionist entity which was targeting to change the geographic features of the area.
    The Foreign Ministry concluded by saying that the Syrian Arab Republic extends greetings to the Lebanese people and army for defending the land of Lebanon and its sovereignty, and strongly condemns the Israeli continued aggression on Lebanon which will only result in successive failures and continuous defeats.

    The Israeli occupation forces launched Friday an aggression with gas bombs against the people demonstrating against the bulldozing of their lands by the Israeli occupation forces in Kafr Shuba and Arqoub. —– SANA

